FCC's Sohn Feted By Coalition for Local Internet Choice

Gigi Sohn, counselor to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, has been named the 2016 recipient of the Coalition for Local Internet Choice's national champion award.

Sohn is the former head of Public Knowledge and has long championed issues near and dear to the coalition.

"Ms. Sohn is receiving this award for her outstanding and tireless work in multiple FCC proceedings to advance local Internet choice for the benefit of local communities, businesses, institutions, and residents across America," said CLIC.

The awards will be handed out Oct. 18 in Minneapolis, where Sohn is scheduled to deliver the keynote.

Among the issues Sohn has been stumping for are Title II reclassification of ISPs, regulation of interconnections, preempting state laws limiting municipal broadband, and "unlocking" the set-top box.