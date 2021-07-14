FCC’s Rosenworcel Teeing Up Political Rule Changes

Acting Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel is going to propose some changes to the agency’s political programming rules, she signaled in a blog post Wednesday (July 14).

She did not say what the changes will be, but she will need Republican buy-in. She likely has it because she has scheduled a vote on the item for the August meeting and would be unlikely to schedule a vote in a 2-2 commission on something that could not pass.

“The FCC has political programming and recordkeeping rules for broadcast licensees, cable operators, and satellite providers, but we have not formally reviewed these rules since 1991,” Rosenworcel said in outlining the tentative August meeting agenda. “We will consider two updates to these rules that are designed to comply with statutory requirements and account for modern campaign practices.”

