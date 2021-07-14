FCC’s Rosenworcel Teeing Up Political Rule Changes
Acting chair signals a vote at regulator’s August meeting
Acting Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel is going to propose some changes to the agency’s political programming rules, she signaled in a blog post Wednesday (July 14).
She did not say what the changes will be, but she will need Republican buy-in. She likely has it because she has scheduled a vote on the item for the August meeting and would be unlikely to schedule a vote in a 2-2 commission on something that could not pass.
“The FCC has political programming and recordkeeping rules for broadcast licensees, cable operators, and satellite providers, but we have not formally reviewed these rules since 1991,” Rosenworcel said in outlining the tentative August meeting agenda. “We will consider two updates to these rules that are designed to comply with statutory requirements and account for modern campaign practices.”
Also Read: State Associations Call FCC Political Ad Guidance 'Unconscionable'
The FCC last year said it would apply a "standard of reasonableness and good faith decision-making" when it comes to deciding which political ads trigger disclosure requirements, adding that the disclosure requirement clarification applies only to issue ads.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.