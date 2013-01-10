FCC's Rosenworcel: Honest Accounting of Net Resiliency Still Needed

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who early on called on

the FCC to investigate the communications problems caused by last summer's

Derecho, praised the FCC's report a good first step, but said more needs to be

done.

She said some of the problems had been addressed thanks to

FCC staff efforts, but added: "[W]e must stay vigilant and make sure

that what happened resulting from the Derecho does not happen in other parts of

the country." She said that "carriers should test their networks and

ensure that plans are in place in case of an emergency," and repeated her

call for an "honest accounting of the resiliency of our nation's network

infrastructure in the wireless and digital age."