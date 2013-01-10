FCC's Rosenworcel: Honest Accounting of Net Resiliency Still Needed
FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who early on called on
the FCC to investigate the communications problems caused by last summer's
Derecho, praised the FCC's report a good first step, but said more needs to be
done.
She said some of the problems had been addressed thanks to
FCC staff efforts, but added: "[W]e must stay vigilant and make sure
that what happened resulting from the Derecho does not happen in other parts of
the country." She said that "carriers should test their networks and
ensure that plans are in place in case of an emergency," and repeated her
call for an "honest accounting of the resiliency of our nation's network
infrastructure in the wireless and digital age."
