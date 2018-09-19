FCC's Rosenworcel Goes Over the Top For Women in Tech

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has launched what her office is billing as the first-ever commissioner podcast (commissioners have been featured on others' podcasts).

"Broadband Conversations" will highlight women making an impact in digital media, technology and innovation. “Women are almost half the labor force in this country yet only hold barely a quarter of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math fields," said Rosenworcel in announcing the initiative. "I’m reminded of this fact when I go into boardrooms, classrooms, or meeting rooms—there are not enough women at the table. Because there are just too few, it’s time to amplify women’s voices from across the technology and innovation sectors.”

The first installment features Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) talking about getting more girls into computer coding, smarter cities and why closing the digital divide is essential.

The podcast is available on the FCC site, as well as iTunes, Google Podcasts on Android, and Google Play.