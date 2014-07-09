FCC's Robert Weller Joins NAB

Robert Weller, who has been leading the group analyzing spectrum policy for the FCC, has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP, spectrum policy, reporting to Rick Kaplan, EVP of strategic planning.

Kaplan, who is NAB's point person on spectrum auction issues, is himself the former chief of the FCC's Wireless Bureau.

Weller joins NAB July 28.

Spectrum policy is a priority at NAB as the association works with the FCC to resolve potential interference issues associated with TV station repacking after the incentive auction. Weller is said to be an expert on the OET-69 interference-calculation regime that broadcasters argue the FCC is changing in contravention of the statute.

"NAB is excited to add someone of Bob's caliber to our spectrum policy staff," said NAB President Gordon Smith in announcing the hire. "His expertise regarding broadcast spectrum issues and his knowledge of regulatory policy will be valuable resources as the Commission moves forward on proceedings affecting broadcasting's future."

Weller joined the FCC in 1984, left in 1993 to join the engineering consulting firm of Hammett & Edison, then returned to the FCC in 2007.

"Bob Weller will provide insightful guidance for all NAB members, including NAB members who are also part of our coalition," said Preston Padden, executive director for the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, a group of brodcasters who may be willing to give up spectrum to the incentive auction if the FCC's price is right.