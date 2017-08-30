FCC's Pai to Visit Texas

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's office said Wednesday, Aug. 30, that the chairman would travel to Texas Sept. 5 to check out the damage from Hurricane Harvey and meet with those working on the recovery effort.

Cell cites, radio stations and at least one TV station were knocked out of commission by the devastating storm and floods, according to FCC data gleaned from the FCC's Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), which is a voluntary industry self-reporting system.

“Working in close coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the FCC will do everything it can to help restore communications services after this terrible storm,” Pai said in a statement. "I look forward to meeting those on the ground in Texas and seeing firsthand what needs to be done to make sure that those affected can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”