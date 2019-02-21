FCC's Pai to Be Keynoter at ACA Summit

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be a keynote speaker at the American Cable Association's Summit March 19-21 in Washington. It will be a three-peat for Pai at the annual conclave of small and medium-sized cable operators.

“Since becoming Chairman two years ago, Mr. Pai has launched an aggressive agenda to foster the deployment of broadband network infrastructure, close the digital divide, and eliminate unnecessary regulations," said ACA President Matt Polka. "We look forward to hearing the Chairman discuss his plans for upcoming FCC actions."

Polka will conduct a "fireside chat" with the chairman March 21.

Pai joins a speaker lineup that already includes the second most senior FCC Republican, Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, and Pai's opposite number in the merger review department at Justice, antitrust chief Makan Delrahim.

