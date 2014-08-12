FCC's Pai Teams With Latta on Rural Roundtable

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai will be joining House Communications Subcommittee member Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) during the latter's August visits back in the district. Neither the House nor Senate are in session, with house members scheduled for district work weeks until Sept. 8, when they are scheduled to get back to Washington.

According to Latta's office, Pai will be in Toledo Aug. 14 for a roundtable discussion on rural telecom as well as a tour of Buckeye Telesystem there.

Pai, who grew up in rural Kansas, has made rural telecom a signature issue of his tenure on the commission.

“Commissioner Pai has been a leading advocate for rural areas when it comes to building robust communications networks and delivering next-generation services to these communities,” said Latta in a statement Wednesday. “His visit provides the opportunity to demonstrate how policies in Washington, D.C., directly affect Americans across the country and why continued investment in our rural areas is critical to the future growth and prosperity of our nation’s economy.”