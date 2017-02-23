FCC's Pai Signals Pilot Transparency Project Will Continue

FCC chairman Ajit Pai dubbed his pilot program to publicize the texts of public meeting agenda items before they are voted "so far, so good" but was not ready to extend it to all items.

He published two items earlier this month as part of a test of that process reform. But he did say after the public meeting Thursday on which those items were voted, and approved, that he would have more information soon about where the pilot project would go from here.

Commissioner Michael O'Rielly was more upbeat, essentially dubbing the test a success in his post-meeting comments and saying he looked forward to extending it to all items.