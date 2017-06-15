FCC's Pai Picks New Wireless Bureau Chief

FCC chairman Ajit Pai intends to name Donald Stockdale to be the new Wireless Telecommunications Bureau chief.

Stockdale is an economist and partner at Bates White Economic Consulting but is returning to the FCC, where he served for 16 years, including as deputy bureau chief and chief economist for the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Nese Guendelsberger, who has been acting bureau chief, will move to senior deputy bureau chief, while James Schlichting, the current senior deputy bureau chief, will move to the International Bureau with the same title.

"Consumers around the world are increasingly relying on wireless services,” said Pai in a statement. “This makes it important for the FCC to get it right when it comes spectrum and infrastructure, the building blocks of advanced wireless networks. And getting it right requires us to focus, among other things, on principles of law and sound economics. Don’s unique skills and experience will help ensure that the FCC’s approach benefits consumers by fostering wireless growth, competition, and innovation."