FCC's Pai Names Special Counsel

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has poached a staffer from fellow commissioner and former general counsel Brendan Carr.



Nirali Patel, who has been legal advisor to Carr, will become special counsel to the chairman.



"She has a wide range of expertise and experience in communications law and policy issues and will be an asset to my team," said Pai of Patel.



Before joining Carr's office, Patel had been deputy chief of the Competition Policy Division of the Wireline Competition Bureau.



Over in Carr's office, the commissioner has added Will Adams as legal advisor for wireless issues and Andi Roane as staff assistant. Adams has been at Morgan Stanley in infrastructure financing. Roane has been staff assistant to the chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.



Carr welcomed the new staffers and praised Nirali, saying: "She has been an invaluable member of the team, bringing a depth of knowledge and thoroughness to every issue she tackled."