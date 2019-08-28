FCC's Pai Names New Chief Economist

FCC chair Ajit Pai has named Jeffrey Prince the commission's chief economist, succeeding Babette Boliek.

Prince is currently the professor of business, economics and public policy at Indiana University.

Prince will start Sept. 3 for what has historically been a one-year term in the post.

He will work with the new Office of Economics and Analytics, which was established as part of the chairman's emphasis on cost-benefit analysis of regulatory actions, as well as focusing on closing the digital divide--an FCC priority--and auction design and implementation.

The FCC is teeing up spectrum auctions to help fuel the growth of 5G.

“Dr. Prince’s wealth of experience and research on the telecommunications market and Internet adoption will be of great value to the Office of Economics and Analytics and the entire Commission,” said Pai.