FCC's Pai Names Associate General Counsel

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has named Ashley Boizelle deputy general counsel effective immediately. She will be responsible for administrative law issues.



Boizelle joins the FCC from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Washington, where she was an associate attorney, representing corporate clients and associations before federal agencies, with a specialty in communications and finance regulation.



She has an undergraduate degree from Princeton and a law degree from Yale.



“I’m pleased that Ashley has agreed to bring her sharp legal skills to the Commission,” said Pai. “She’s an extraordinary lawyer with a wide range of experience in communications and administrative law and will be an asset to the Commission as it strives to bring digital opportunity to Americans nationwide.”