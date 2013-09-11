FCC's Pai: Marketplace Should Set Value of Auctioned Broadcast Spectrum

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai plans to tell

Congress Wednesday that the FCC should not set reserve

prices in the broadcast incentive auction based on how many viewers a station

has or its value as an ongoing broadcast operation.

"The prices

paid to broadcasters should be determined by the auction process, not by

government fiat," he said in prepared testimony for a Senate

Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the FCC's budget. Pai and the other

commissioners are witnesses at the hearing.

The Expanding

Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition (TV stations pondering selling their

spectrum), led by Executive Director Preston Padden, has been arguing that the

FCC could discourage broadcasters from participating by paying larger stations

more than smaller ones, or "scoring" them on size or audience or

population when the value of a station's spectrum to the government should

instead be how it affects other stations in the repacking process.

Pai also plans to

tell the subcommittee that the FCC should not limit wireless company

participation in the forward auction, another point Padden and the coalition

have been making as well. "A contrary approach will distort not only who

may purchase spectrum, but also how much spectrum will be available for

auction," says Pai.

The FCC is

considering modifying its spectrum screen, the threshold of spectrum holdings

by any one company in a single market. It is not a cap, but exceeding the threshold

triggers additional FCC scrutiny of those holdings. Lowering the screen could

affect how much spectrum large companies like Verizon and AT&T could bid

for in the auction.

Pai also plans to

talk about a number of other key FCC issues, including promoting infrastructure

investment, permitting IP transition geographic market pilot program

tests--which AT&T has asked for--reforming the E-rate program and FCC

process reforms like shot clocks and deadlines, which he supports.