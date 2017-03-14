FCC's Pai Hits the Road for Broadband

FCC chairman Ajit Pai will take to the road this week on what is described as a "three-day driving tour" of Midwestern cities—he is a native Kansan.

According to the FCC, he will be talking with entrepreneurs about the importance of broadband connectivity to the economy.

He has made that connectivity, particularly in rural areas, a focus of his agenda.

Pai will be speaking March 15 at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh about "Bringing the Benefits of the Digital Age To All Americans," after which he will begin his tour, which will include Youngstown, Cleveland and Detroit.