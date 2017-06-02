FCC's Pai Hits the Road

FCC chairman Ajit Pai will be making a road trip next week, focused, says the FCC, on closing the digital divide, particularly in rural areas.

Pai has made rural broadband deployment a signature issue.

Pai will begin the tour in Milwaukee Monday (June 5) and end in Casper, Wyo., the following Saturday, with a speech to the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

He plans to meet with Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.