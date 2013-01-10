FCC's Pai: Derecho Report Emphasizes Need for Next Gen 911

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai said Thursday that preventing

further 911 disruptions during storms and other emergencies is a private-public

team effort, and suggested a primary goal is the transition to IP.

He was responding to an FCC bureau report on communications

failures during last summer's Derecho storm that hit the East Coast. Among that

report's conclusions was that had next generation, IP-based 911 phone service

been more widely available, some of the communications problems would have been

lessened.

Pai agrees. "NG 911 will improve the safety of the

American people, and it is a critical component of the all-IP world just over

the horizon," he said in a statement. "That is one more reason why I look

forward to working with my colleagues and the public safety community to

facilitate a successful IP transition -- beginning with our recommendations to

Congress, due next month, on the appropriate legal framework for NG 911

services."