FCC's Pai: Commission Should Codify Merger Shot Clock

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai made his arguments for FCC reform

to a Federal Communications Bar Association crowd on Thursday, including

codifying the FCC's informal merger review shot clock and creating an online

dashboard of the FCC's performance in a bunch of key metrics.

It is a pitch he has been making since he took office last

May, but since communications lawyers are on the front lines of FCC process, it

was likely a receptive audience.

According to a copy of his prepared text, Pai, who has firsthand

knowledge of the FCC's legal workings as a former member of the General

Counsel's office, said he had been frustrated to see issues languish at the

agency, with more than 100 items on circulation (for commissioner votes) as

item after item stalled in the system.

He said the criticism was not of the staff, who get as

frustrated as he does, but of the process.

He also said the FCC has made recent strides to address the

issue, with commissioners voting more quickly after issues are placed on

circulation. But he suggested the FCC still had a ways to go.

Pai wants the FCC to streamline more of its transaction

reviews and to start treating statutory deadlines as actual deadlines. For one

thing, he would codify in statute the FCC's 180-day informal shot clock on

merger reviews.

He cited the Michigan Dashboard created by Michigan Governor

Rick Snyder to measure state government performance and said the FCC could use

a similar one-stop gauge of its performance in resolving petitions to review or

deny decisions, waiver requests, license renewal applications and consumer

complaints, and compare them with a year or five years ago.

Pai put in a plug for the Republican-backed FCC Process

Reform Act, which passed the House last session but ran into the Democratic

Senate. That Act, he said, would have fixed the problem of the FCC, when it

does act, sometimes doing so on "stale" Notices of Proposed

Rulemaking. He cited the current media ownership review as an example. "We

are considering in the media ownership proceeding whether to effectively

prohibit joint sales agreements among television stations based on a 2004

NPRM."

Pai opposes the JSA change, which was proposed after the

commission adopted a similar prohibition on radio JSAs.

Pai also argued for allowing the FCC's commissioners to meet

privately. Sunshine laws currently prevent them from doing so, which means they

have to negotiate over items through staffers or in one-on-one meetings.

"[I]f anyone ever came to an open meeting expecting to see FCC commissioners

actually deliberate, he or she would be sorely disappointed," he said.

"The outcome is always preordained. And aside from some ad-libbed

one-liners, the statements are mostly scripted. The real deliberations take

place beforehand."

The rule also made for some marathon meetings under former

FCC chairman Kevin Martin as last minute horse-trading and edits via emissaries

sometimes stretched meetings out for hours.

"Recently, I've wondered what would happen if my four

colleagues and I could all get together in a room and try to hammer out a

deal," he said. "Maybe we'd make some progress; maybe we wouldn't.

But it couldn't be any worse than the current process, which is so opaque that

it is difficult for even commissioners to see what is going on."

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to allow meetings

by more than two commissioners, so long as no decisional business is conducted.