FCC's Pai: Commission Should Approve IP Transition Pilot Program
The FCC has yet to vote on a proposal by AT&T to test
the migration to an all-IP communications delivery platform, but commissioner
Ajit Pai said Thursday he thinks the commission should approve it.
"The FCC has sought and received comments on a proposal
to create an All-IP Pilot Program," Pai said in a speech to the Hudson
Institute. "I've reviewed the record carefully. And having done so, I am
proposing today that the FCC move forward with this program."
He likened the test to the Wilmington, N.C., test of the
national DTV transition, or the FCC's rural health care pilot program.
Pai suggested the test was needed because the move to IP
delivery was "as inevitable as death, taxes, or another reality show
starring a Kardashian."
He outlined how he thinks the test should be conducted.
First, it should be voluntary. Second, it should be conducted in a variety of
diverse places.
He also pointed to the variety of groups and individuals who
have endorsed the play, including the National Cable and Telecommunications
Association, Verizon, CenturyLink, the NAACP, Rainbow PUSH, and Blair Levin,
architect of the FCC's National Broadband Plan.
He also said Americans are already choosing IP-enabled
networks, suggesting the FCC has some catching up to do on the issue.
Pai said that one way to ease the transition would be for
the FCC to close the Title II docket. "So long as [the docket] remains
open," it dangles over the heads of broadband providers like the
proverbial sword of Damocles, threatening to impose legacy economic regulations
at a moment's notice.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.