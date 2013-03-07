FCC's Pai: Commission Should Approve IP Transition Pilot Program

The FCC has yet to vote on a proposal by AT&T to test

the migration to an all-IP communications delivery platform, but commissioner

Ajit Pai said Thursday he thinks the commission should approve it.

"The FCC has sought and received comments on a proposal

to create an All-IP Pilot Program," Pai said in a speech to the Hudson

Institute. "I've reviewed the record carefully. And having done so, I am

proposing today that the FCC move forward with this program."

He likened the test to the Wilmington, N.C., test of the

national DTV transition, or the FCC's rural health care pilot program.

Pai suggested the test was needed because the move to IP

delivery was "as inevitable as death, taxes, or another reality show

starring a Kardashian."

He outlined how he thinks the test should be conducted.

First, it should be voluntary. Second, it should be conducted in a variety of

diverse places.

He also pointed to the variety of groups and individuals who

have endorsed the play, including the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association, Verizon, CenturyLink, the NAACP, Rainbow PUSH, and Blair Levin,

architect of the FCC's National Broadband Plan.

He also said Americans are already choosing IP-enabled

networks, suggesting the FCC has some catching up to do on the issue.

Pai said that one way to ease the transition would be for

the FCC to close the Title II docket. "So long as [the docket] remains

open," it dangles over the heads of broadband providers like the

proverbial sword of Damocles, threatening to impose legacy economic regulations

at a moment's notice.