FCC's O'Rielly Posts FCC Reform Proposals

As the FCC prepares for an oversight hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee, Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has blogged his suggestion for process reforms.

That includes a chart with the 24 proposals he has offered up to date in other blogs and congressional testimony.

He says that, of those, only three have been adopted either in whole or in part: allowing commissioners to discuss the substance of most items, requiring item edits to be posted on the FCC's official e-mail chain with attribution to the commissioner proposing them, and adopting direct dialing 911 at the FCC.

O'Rielly said he welcomed input from those suggesting other improvements.

To check out all of O'Rielly's proposals, go here.