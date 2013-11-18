FCC’s O'Rielly Names Temporary Advisers

New Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has named a temporary adviser team while he assembles a permanent staff, tapping expertise already at the commission.



Erin McGrath, Wireless Bureau veteran, will be acting legal advisor for wireless issues. It is a familiar posting for McGrath. In 2011, she was named acting legal advisor for media issues to O'Rielly's predecessor, Robert McDowell, from her post as assistant division chief in the Wireless Bureau.



Amy Bender has been tapped as acting legal advisor for wireline issues. Appropriately, she comes from the Wireline Bureau.



Brittany Gomes, from the Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau, has been named staff assistant.



Acting confidential assistant is Susan Fisenne, who is being detailed from Consumer and Governmental Affairs. Being confidential assistants to Republican FCC commissioners runs in the family. She is the sister of Lori Alexiou, confidential assistant to commissioner Ajit Pai.



O'Rielly is beginning his third week at the commission, as is new chairman Tom Wheeler, who announced his staff within a half hour of being sworn in.



Not yet named are a chief of staff or media advisor.