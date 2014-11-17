FCC's O'Rielly Names New Chief of Staff

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has named Robin Colwell as his new chief of staff and legal adviser.

Colwell has been legal adviser to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

She takes her new post Dec. 15.

Colwell's resume includes counsel positions with former Sens. Jim Demint and Peter Fitzgerald, and former Rep. Connie Mack. Before that she was an associate at Wiley Rein, the Wiley of which is former FCC Chairman Dick Wiley, whose firm has boasted many future and former FCC officials.

“I have known Ms. Colwell for over a decade and have valued her knowledge of communications issues and optimistic approach to complex matters," said O'Rielly. "Robin’s expertise in Capitol Hill policies and politics will be an immense asset to me at the Commission. I am so pleased that she has agreed to join my superb staff.”