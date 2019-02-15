FCC's O'Rielly Names Chief of Staff

FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly has hired Joel Miller as his chief of staff.

He succeeds Brooke Erickson who exited the FCC for the private sector. Miller has been deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), working on communications for the congressman, who is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which oversees communications issues.

“I am so pleased that Joel has agreed to lead our talented team as my new chief of staff," said the commissioner of his new hire. "He has been integrally involved in numerous communications issues for Congressman Guthrie, a key member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, demonstrating his policy expertise and the deftness needed to get things done on Capitol Hill. Moreover, Joel shares my interest in seeking to accomplish real policy improvements for the American people.”