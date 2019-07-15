FCC's O'Rielly Named NYSBA's New Yorker of Year

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has been named "New Yorker of the Year" by the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA).

O'Rielly, who was born just outside Buffalo, was hailed by the association as "one of the outstanding commissioners in the history of the FCC, whose history dates back almost a century.

O'Rielly led the effort to deregulate children's TV programming mandates and to crack down on pirate radio. He is also a fan of letting broadcasters own more stations in a media marketplace he says should recognize that broadcasters compete with cable, satellite, print and online.

The association also noted O'Rielly's long tenure in key Hill staff positions.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor," O'Rielly told B&C. "I’m especially humbled considering the many New Yorkers who have accomplished greater things during their careers, but I truly appreciate this gesture by the New York State Broadcasters Association and look forward to joining them for the awards luncheon during the NAB New York Show in October.”

O'Rielly will be saluted at the NYSBA Broadcast Leadership and Hall of Fame Luncheon in October.