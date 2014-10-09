FCC's O'Rielly Hears Applause From Industry Groups

Industry groups were adding their congrats following the news that FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly had been renominated to the FCC, this time for a full 5-year term. He had been filling the unexpired term of Robert McDowell, which expired June 30, though commissioners can continue to serve until the conclusions of the next session of Congress, which would mean the end of 2015.

“ACA congratulates FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly on his nomination by President Obama to a new five-term at the agency," said American Cable Association president Matthew Polka. "At a time of significant change and uncertainty in the communications sector, someone with Commissioner O’Rielly’s broad experience and knowledge will contribute to the production of regulatory outcomes certain to benefit consumers and stimulate competition."

“ACA was particularly pleased that Commission O’Rielly supported the bipartisan effort at the FCC earlier in the year to ban separately owned TV stations that serve the same local TV market from jointly negotiating retransmission consent with multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs)."

"The National Association of Broadcasters strongly endorses Commissioner O'Rielly's confirmation to a full five-year term," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner O’Rielly on the many policy issues currently under consideration at the Commission to ensure that consumers and businesses across the country can reap the benefits of a competitive marketplace," said COMPTEL CEO Chip Pickering.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association had not commented at press time, but a spokesperson said it was "obviously supportive."