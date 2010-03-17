FCC's Net Neutrality Proceeding Means More Work For State Department

The FCC's actions on network neutrality, particularly if it

classifies broadband as a Title II service subject to mandatory access

provisions, could create work for the State Department, according to Ambassador

Philip Verveer, assistant secretary of state and U.S. coordinator for international

communications & information policy.

Following a luncheon speech at The Media Institute, Verveer,

a former top FCC official, was asked whether that reclassification would cause

the government to have to "adjust or amend" its international policy

recommendation that competition, rather than regulation, was the preferred

method of dealing with communications issues.

While saying the decision about what to do about network

neutrality was in the hands of his colleagues at the FCC, he said the point was

an important one.

"I can tell you from my travels around the world and my

discussions with figures in various governments around the world there is a

very significant preoccupation with respect to what we are proposing with

respect to broadband and especially with respect to the net neutrality."

The FCC recognized that possibility when it launched the net

neutrality proceeding back in October 2009. In announcing the proposed rulemaking

codifying and expanding net neutrality principles, FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski said that "there should be no confusion on this point, at home

or abroad. This commission fully agrees that government must not restrict the

free flow of information over the Internet.

But Verveer said that the proceeding "is one that could

be employed by regimes that don't agree with our perspectives about essentially

avoiding regulation of the Internet and trying to be sure not to do anything to

damage its dynamism and its organic development. It could be employed as a

pretext or as an excuse for undertaking public policy activities that we would

disagree with pretty profoundly."

He says he has tried to assuage his counterparts' concerns

over the proceeding. "But [the concern] is there, and depending upon what

happens with respect to the net neutrality proceeding, it may well end up

having an effect that will cause us at the state department to have to engage

in a lot of discussions with our foreign counterparts."

The thrust of Verveer's brief speech, whose brevity he said

was in inverse proportion to the importance of the subject, was the impact of

cloud computing on privacy and intermediary liability.

He called on his audience, representing trade associations

and media companies, to engage in the dialog. The old rules and protections, he

suggested, were written in a point-to-point world where it was easier to

determine when information crossed boundaries. Now, he said, the explosive

growth in Internet use and cloud computing and storage requires new thinking

and likely new guidelines. But he also put in a pitch for

retaining and pitching to the world the current protections

for ISP's and others from liability for the third party content that they

host or post on the net, saying that has spurred innovation and creativity.