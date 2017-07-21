FCC's Net Neutrality Docket Tops 10 Million Comments

Last week, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) called on fans of the FCC's Title II-based Open Internet order to flood the FCC with comments, setting 10 million as a target.

Many of the comments are from those opposed to those rules, but as ofFriday, the docket had pushed to well beyond 10 million comments.

At presstimeFriday, the total was 10,570,694.

Initial comments were due July 17, with reply comments dueAug. 16. The FCC continues to accept comments, but after the deadline they don't necessarily have to be factored into the final decision for the FCC to have done its due diligence.