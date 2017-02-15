FCC's Media Bureau Names Chief Engineer

Jeffrey Neumann has been named the FCC Media Bureau's chief engineer.

“Jeffrey’s breadth of knowledge will be a great asset to the Bureau as it tackles the challenging work pending before it,” said acting Media Bureau Chief Michelle Carey.

Neumann has been with the Media Bureau's engineering division since 2003. He is also the chief data offcer and has is former acting media advisor to new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

He got his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan College of Engineering and has a law degree from Georgetown.