FCC's McDowell: 'We Are Losing the Fight for Internet Freedom'

FCC commissioner Robert McDowell plans to tell Congress that

aggressive action is needed to stem that tide.

"We are losing the fight for Internet freedom," he

plans to tell members of the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday (March 12).

"Unless defenders of Internet freedom and prosperity act quickly, boldly

and imaginatively, this tragic trajectory will become irreversible," he

says, according to his prepared testimony for an FCC oversight hearing in the

committee.

He also plans to tell the committee he thinks the FCC 1)

should at least test how to apply, or not apply, traditional regulations to an

all-IP world (AT&T has asked the FCC for such test beds); 2) should do

nothing to restrict the pool of wireless bidders for broadcast

spectrum--including via de facto spectrum caps; 3) and modernize media

ownership rules, but not start applying local ownership caps to joint sales

agreements.

McDowell has been saying the same thing about the international

Internet governance threat before and after the World Conference on

International Telecommunications telecom treaty conference in Dubai last

December -- he was in attendance -- were the U.S. delegation, joined by more

than four dozen allies, refused to sign on to the conference work product

because of Internet-related language.

McDowell had some advice for how to counter the trajectory

toward a top-down Internet governance model: