FCC's McDowell Joining Hudson Institute

FCC commissioner Robert McDowell is exiting the FCC May 17 and will be joining the Hudson Institute. He follows in the tradition of former FCC commissioners and chairmen spending some time at think tanks after they exit their posts. Chairman Julius Genachowski, for example, is headed for the Aspen Institute.

McDowell will join the Institute's Center for Economics and the Internet as a visiting fellow.

"As its mission statement articulates, the Hudson Institute is a nonpartisan policy organization dedicated to innovative research and analysis that promotes global security, prosperity and freedom," said McDowell in announcing his immediate post-FCC plans. "Ensuring that the Internet marketplace remains free from unnecessary government and multilateral intervention will help achieve those noble goals. I have long admired the work of the Hudson Institute, especially its focus on how international trade can help spread liberty and improve the human condition. I look forward to joining such a distinguished group of scholars."