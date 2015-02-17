FCC's LPTV Webinar Rescheduled

Due to the snow that closed the Feds on Tuesday (Feb. 17), the FCC has had to postpone its planned LPTV Learn Webinar.

That is according to the LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition, which said the FCC had signaled it would it would announce a rescheduled date early next week.

Most LPTVs are not eligible for the auction or for interference protections after the repacking of stations, though the FCC has signaled it would do what it could to protect their signals, given that they have little statutory protection in the incentive auction legislation.

The coalition had been urging its members to attend or stream the event, given that it is the only FCC session on LPTV and the incentive auction.

The FCC last fall sought comment on how it should handle LPTVs and translators in the station repack. The coalition has warned that if the FCC doesn't get it right, it should prepare for a wave of lawsuits that could push the incentive sale back six months or more— to late 2016 or even 2017.

The FCC is currently still targeting an early 2016 auction.