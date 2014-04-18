FCC's Grimaldi Joins Pandora

Dave Grimaldi, former chief of staff to commissioner Clyburn and senior legal advisor to acting chairwoman Clyburn, has joined Pandora as director of public affairs. He will be based in Washington.

Pandora is an online personalized radio service that launched in 2000. It now boasts hundreds of thousands of titles and tens of millions of listeners monthly.

"Pandora has an incredible story to tell, particularly as an innovator in the digital age," Grimaldi said. "It has changed the way listeners discover music and artists discover and build audiences. And it has brought those innovations to mobile devices, to automobiles, as well as to advertising in the digital age."

Grimaldi had been chief of staff since 2010, as well as media legal advisor. He was succeeded last November by Adonis Hoffman.

Before joining the FCC, Grimaldi had been senior counsel to house Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (Mignon's father), specializing in telecom and technology, among other things. He was also former legislative counsel to Rep. Ed Towns (D-N.Y.).

Grimaldi assumes his new post April 21.