FCC's General Counsel's Office Ups Staffers

FCC General Counsel Tom Johnson has made some staff changes. The FCC's top lawyer and his staff could be even busier than usual depending on what the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit says about FCC chair Ajit Pai's Restoring Internet Freedom order, a decision on which is expected any time now.

David Gosset, who has been deputy general counsel for litigation, will be deputy general counsel and chief of staff. Succeeding Gossett as deputy general counsel for litigation will be Ashley Boizelle, who had been deputy general counsel for administrative law. Succeeding Boizelle will be Michael Carlson, who had been special counsel to the general counsel.

In addition to handling litigation, the office is the principal legal advisor on decision making, as well as handling internal and administrative legal functions.

“I am very excited that such talented attorneys are willing to assist me with the critical task of providing sound legal representation to the Commission," said Johnson.