FCC's Genachowski Appoints Greg Guice Director of Office of Legislative Affairs

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named Greg Guice director of the office of legislative affairs, which is the FCC's chief liaison with the Hill. Guice had been acting director since the exit of Director Terri Glaze, who exited in May to join the office of House Communications Subcommitee ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.).



Christopher Lewis, who has been acting deputy director, also named to that post last May, has been named deputy director.



Guice is a 12-year veteran of the commission, including being detailed to the Office of House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member and former chairman Henry Waxman, also a D-Calif., as communications counsel. Before joining the Office of Legislative Affairs, Lewis worked on the National Broadband Plan and the DTV transition.



"Greg's substantive knowledge and interpersonal skills have helped OLA act as a critical resource to Congressional staff and further the agency's Congressionally-mandated obligations," said Genachowski in announcing the appointments. "Chris's insights and dedication have been essential to the FCC's outreach to Congressional offices on a range of issues," he added.



The FCC has had a lot of liaison-ing to do with Congress of late given House Republican requests for info on FCC reform bills voted out of the Communications Subcommittee this week and Hill inquiries into the FCC's network neutrality rulemaking process and LightSquared waiver decision.



Among other duties, the office helps prepare FCC responses to Congressional inquiries.