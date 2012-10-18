FCC's Epstein: Incentive Auctions Have 'Tremendous Benefits' for Broadcasters

Gary Epstein, senior adviser and co-lead of the FCC's

Incentive Auction Task Force, said Thursday that spectrum incentive auctions

will offer "tremendous benefits to broadcasters."

In a Q&A session after a speech to the Media Institute

pitching the FCC's recently issued rulemaking on an incentive auction

framework, Epstein outlined those benefits by dividing broadcasters into two

groups, those who would be participating in the auctions, and those who would

not.

The benefits for the first, he said, were money for those

who gave up their spectrum and money to invest in their stations' programming

for those who agreed to share channels, both of which are proposed options in

the auctions.

For those not giving up spectrum, he identified the benefits

as "following the dictates of the statute with respect to interference and

also minimizing disruption to the consumer."

The FCC, in the National Broadband Plan that proposed the

auctions, had initially projected reclaiming 120 MHz from broadcasters, but

there has been some suggestion that total could be much less and the FCC has

not been talking up that number. The FCC in the NPRM recognized that how much

spectrum it will get depends on the approach it takes to the auctions, which

will not be finalized until a vote on final rules projected for mid-2013.

Epstein confirmed that the FCC was no longer speculating on that total, saying

that the auction would decide that.

As to whether a 2014 target for completing the auctions was

unrealistic because it was such a complicated proceeding, Epstein called them

"aggressive but achievable" deadlines, but that some of the timing

will depend on the comments the FCC gets.

He said the FCC's job is to make the auction understandable

and easy for broadcasters to participate after which "the economic

decision-making of broadcasters will drive how much spectrum we end up

getting."

In his speech, Epstein addressed the criticisms of the 2014

auction target given the admittedly complex auction process with plenty of

moving pieces. He said there had been similar criticisms throughout the history

of FCC auctions, dating back to the days of Chairman Mark Fowler in the 1980s,

pointing out he was there (Epstein was at the FCC then as Common Carrier Bureau

chief. He returned to the FCC to head DTV transition efforts in 2009 under

acting chairman Michael Copps, then was tapped by Genachowski to help with the

DTV transition).

Epstein said that, instead, the 80-some auctions held since

Fowler got the FCC the auction authority had proved very successful, raking in

$50 billion for the treasury.

But he recognized that the combination incentive reverse

auction--broadcasters compete for who will take the least for their

spectrum--and forward auction--the rights to use that spectrum are sold to the

highest bidder, presumably wireless companies--is a first-of-its-kind effort.

Epstein did not have an estimate of how long after the

auctions are completed stations not giving up spectrum or sharing spectrum

would be repacked. He did point out statutorily that the FCC has three years to

pay broadcasters for making that move. But the FCC has proposed giving

broadcasters the option of taking an upfront estimate of those costs or waiting

to submit the real costs.