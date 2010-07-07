FCC's Clyburn Taps Chief of Staff
Angela
Kronenberg has been named chief of staff for FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn.
She replaces Rick Kaplan, who is succeeding Bruce Gottlieb as chief counsel to
Chairman Julius Genachowski.
Kronenberg
has been Clyburn's wireline legal advisor.
Clyburn
has also tapped Eloise Gore, on loan from the Media Bureau, as an advisor on
media and consumer issues.
Gore
has been associate bureau chief of the Media Bureau since 2008.
