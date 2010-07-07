FCC's Clyburn Taps Chief of Staff

Angela

Kronenberg has been named chief of staff for FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn.

She replaces Rick Kaplan, who is succeeding Bruce Gottlieb as chief counsel to

Chairman Julius Genachowski.

Kronenberg

has been Clyburn's wireline legal advisor.

Clyburn

has also tapped Eloise Gore, on loan from the Media Bureau, as an advisor on

media and consumer issues.

Gore

has been associate bureau chief of the Media Bureau since 2008.