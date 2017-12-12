FCC's Clyburn Releases Own Version of Net Neutrality Order

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is at least keeping her sense of humor as the FCC's planned vote on rolling back net neutrality rules approaches--Dec. 14.



On Tuesday (Dec. 12), a day net neutrality activists and various Web sites are trying to demonstrate how the Web would look without net neutrality rules, Clyburn was trying to show what the rule rollback would look like without the language that excises those rules. She released her own, one-page, edited draft of the the proposed rule rollback, with all the language excised except for select words in each graph that read: "After further review of the record we affirm the 2015 Open Internet Order."



Clyburn and fellow Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel have been speaking out strongly against FCC chairman AJit Pai's proposal, supported by his fellow Republicans, to reclassify ISPs as information services not subject to Title II-based mandatory access provisions, and to eliminate the 2015 order's prohibitions on blocking, degrading and paid prioritization.



Related: Clyburn Speaks Out Rule Rollback