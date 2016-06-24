FCC's Clyburn Names New Wireline Advisor

FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn has named Claude Aiken as her new wireline legal advisor.

He will succeed Rebekah Goodheart, who is exiting after having served in the post since April 2013.

Aiken is joining the commissioner's office from his post as associate general counsel and special advisor on internet law and policy, which the FCC has been tapping quite a lot lately as it successfully buttressed its network neutrality rules.

Aiken is former deputy division chief in the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Goodheart was praised by all five FCC commissioners during the FCC's Friday open meeting.

Clyburn called it a bittersweet day. Clyburn said Goodheart had been "in the thick" of issues from inmate calling to open internet. "I could not have done it without her," Clyburn said, citing her "wise counsel" and "tireless work ethic."

Clyburn called Aiken a "fantastic legal mind and a trusted and insightful advisor."

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said there was "no detail too small, footnote too distant, or idea too complex" for Goodheart to not want to mull.

Commissioner Ajit Pai added his thanks, giving her props for being "reasonable under trying circumstances."

Wheeler said Goodheart's "depth of knowledge and ability to drill down" on complex issues was "really impressive."

Wheeler praised Aiken as the "ringmaster" on all the open internet issues. "Keeping the pachyderms and the aerialists all going at the same time has been a major effort," he said.