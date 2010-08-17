FCC's Clyburn To Deliver NAMIC Conference Keynote
FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will deliver a keynote address during
the Sept. 14 opening session of the 24th Annual NAMIC Conference, the
organization announced Tuesday.
Clyburn's address will precede the conference's opening panel entitled 3D: Diversity, Digital, Demographics that will focus on the 2010 Census and address the implications of the data for the communications industry.
Good Morning America
anchor Juju Chang will moderate the panel, which will feature such
industry executives as Cesar Conde, president, Univision Networks, Pat
Esser, president of Cox Communications; Kyle McSlarrow, president and
chief executive officer for the NCTA; Scott Mills, president and chief
operating officer at BET Networks; Laureen Ong, president of the Travel
Channel; and Leobardo Estrada, PhD, associate professor of Urban
Planning, School of Public Affairs at UCLA.
