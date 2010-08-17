FCC's Clyburn To Deliver NAMIC Conference Keynote

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will deliver a keynote address during

the Sept. 14 opening session of the 24th Annual NAMIC Conference, the

organization announced Tuesday.

Clyburn's address will precede the conference's opening panel entitled 3D: Diversity, Digital, Demographics that will focus on the 2010 Census and address the implications of the data for the communications industry.



Good Morning America

anchor Juju Chang will moderate the panel, which will feature such

industry executives as Cesar Conde, president, Univision Networks, Pat

Esser, president of Cox Communications; Kyle McSlarrow, president and

chief executive officer for the NCTA; Scott Mills, president and chief

operating officer at BET Networks; Laureen Ong, president of the Travel

Channel; and Leobardo Estrada, PhD, associate professor of Urban

Planning, School of Public Affairs at UCLA.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.