FCC's Carr Taps Chief of Staff

New FCC commissioner Brendan Carr has named Jamie Suskind to be his chief of staff as well as legal advisor on wireline issues.

Susskind comes from the Senate, where she had been chief counsel to Sen. Deb Fisher (R-Neb.), but it is also a homecoming for Susskind, who held various roles at the FCC Wireline Competition Bureau before heading to the Hill.

Nathan Eagan, who has been detailed from the Wireline Competition Bureau to serve as acting legal advisor for wireline, will return to the bureau.

“Jamie also brings a deep policy expertise to the job as demonstrated by her work on tech and telecom issues as a staffer in the United States Senate,” said Carr. “Jamie will be a great addition to my office."