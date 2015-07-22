FCC.Gov Could Get Cybersecurity Help

FCC.gov and other federal agency Web sites will get a bigger assist from the Department of Homeland Security to protect against potential cyberattacks if a new bipartisan bill makes it through Congress.

The bill, being introduced Wednesday comes in the wake of the theft of millions of records from the Office of Personnel Management (a .gov site).

While the Department of Homeland Security is already charged with protecting the .gov domain name, it has limited authority, according to the legislators.

Sponsoring the bill are Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Dan Coats (R-Ind.) and Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.).

OPM has been under intense scrutiny—director Katherine Archuleta resigned—after the hack that compromised over 20 million records of past, current and potential government employees.