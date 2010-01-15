FCC Working to Provide Communications Help to Haiti

The FCC is working to provide communications help to Haiti in the

wake of the devastating earthquake there, according to an e-mail to staff from

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Friday (Jan. 15).

While the e-mail did not detail those efforts, International

Bureau Chief Mindel De La Torre did in a

blog posting.

In addition to waiving the rules against noncommercial

stations raising money on-air for anyone other than themselves, those efforts

include talking with USAID about relief and restoration on the

telecommunications front, offering immediate and long-term assistance to their

Haitian counterparts, reaching out to Haitian communications providers to

assess the needs for satellite, wireless, wireline, submarine and broadcast

communications both within the country and with the U.S.

The FCC says it is establishing a group of agency experts to

look at technical solutions to various communications problems there.

In his memo to staff, a copy of which was supplied to B&C, the chairman included links to

Web sites for the Red Cross, Unicef and the Center for International Disaster

Information for those wishing to donate money, goods or services, and said the

FCC's meeting room would be open midday "for those who want to come

together for silent reflection."

And in an unsilent reflection, he added: "Our thoughts

and prayers go out to the Haitian people and their relatives in the United States

and around the world."