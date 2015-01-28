FCC Won't Reopen Tennis Complaint Against Comcast

The Federal Communications Commission has reversed an initial decision and denied Tennis Channel's program-carriage complaint against Comcast.

An FCC administrative law judge issued a decision against Comcast in December 2011, and the FCC, under then chairman Julius Genachowski, upheld it. A D.C. Federal court overturned that decision in May 2013, saying there was no evidence that affiliation played a role in the level of carriage Comcast had provided the channel.

After the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of the federal appeals court decision, Tennis Channel in March of 2014 petitioned the commission to issue a new order resolving what it said were new carriage-complaint tests created by the court.

