FCC Won't Enforce Build-Out Requirements on LightSquared

The FCC has agreed not to hold LightSquared to build-out

conditions on a terrestrial mobile broadband network, which seems only fair

since the FCC is not currently allowing it to operate the network.

"We find LightSquared is unable to meet the specific

build-out requirements associated with its proposed terrestrial network because

its ability to deploy is constrained by unresolved interference concerns with

respect to certain Global Positioning Service (GPS) users operating in adjacent

bands," said the FCC in a decision published Friday.

On condition of Harbinger Capital Partners purchase of a

controlling interest in LightSquared's Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) L-Band

licenses -- the spectrum it wants to use for the network -- was that it provide

terrestrial coverage to at least 100 million people in the U.S. by the end of

this month. Clearly that is not going to happen, thanks to the FCC hold on the

waiver.

The other deadlines -- terrestrial coverage to at least 145

million U.S. residents by Dec. 31, 2013, and to at least 260 million by Dec.

31, 2015, -- depends on whether the FCC accepts the latest proposal.

In light of the GPS interference issues, the FCC put a hold

on a waiver it extended LightSquared that would have allowed the company to use

its satellite spectrum for terrestrial broadband. And while LightSquared has

modified its proposal to attempt to resolve the GPS issues -- including by not

using the portion of spectrum closest to GPS -- the FCC pointed out Friday that

that request was not "ripe for action" and that a decision would not

come in time, in any event, to allow the company to meet the build-out

conditions prefaced on the waiver.

The FCC refused to weigh in on whether LightSquared would

ever be able to operate using its current spectrum, saying it was stillconsidering the company's modified proposal.