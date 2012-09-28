FCC Won't Close Proceeding on Joint Sales Agreements Attribution

The FCC has decided not to terminate its open proceeding on TV

station joint sales agreements and the FCC's attribution rules.

While the FCC signaled in February it was considering

closing that proceeding along with a number of others, it sought comment on all

those proposed terminations. On Thursday, the commission terminated a

number of those proceedings, but said that on its own initiative, and

saying that "further action may be necessary," it decided not to

close the proceeding "at this time."

A number of critics of coordinated retrans negotiations,

including the American Cable Association, havecomplained that the joint agreements are a way to skirt the FCC's local

market ownership limits.

The commission also decided, on second thought and after

comment from the Benton Foundation, Free Press, United Church of Christ and

others, the FCC has won't close a proceeding on whether broadcasters should

provide clearer notice of their proposals to sell stations.