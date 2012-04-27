FCC to Wireline Carriers: Don't Cram It!

The FCC voted unanimously Friday to require wireline

carriers to provide consumers more information on third-party charges on their

bills, but did not put the same requirement on cable VoIP providers or wireless

carriers.

The new rules require phone companies to notify subs

"at the point of sale, on each bill, and on their websites" of their

option to block third-party charges, like e-faxes, from their bills.

It also makes it clear that third-party charges must be

separated from a landline phone company's charges on bills and asks whether it

should require carriers get consumers opt-in consent for third-party charges.

It will also seek comment on applying those to wireless. FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski said that if those comments demonstrate a problem,

"we will act." He said the FCC will also vet comments on how costly

and how effective implementation of the new requirements would be.

He gave a shout-out to Suddenlink as one of the companies

(AT&T and Verizon were the others) that had already taken steps to crack

down on cramming, and urged others to follow suit.

Consumers Union pushed the FCC to follow up with wireless.

"Any step taken to expand consumer protections against

cramming is a welcome one. However, more consumers are moving away from

landlines towards wireless and VoIP services that aren't guaranteed the same

protections to combat unauthorized third party billing," said Parul P. Desai,

policy counsel for Consumers Union, in a statement. "The same cramming abuses

that happen on landlines can easily happen to wireless and VoIP customers. In

order to crack down on these unauthorized charges, the FCC needs to consider

stronger protections that apply to wireless."