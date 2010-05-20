FCC Wireless Report Does Not Conclude Market Is Competitive

The FCC's

14th annual report on competition in the wireless industry did not

conclude that there was effective competition. It did not conclude the

opposite, either. But telcos were calling it a troubling

reversal from six prior reports that had drawn that conclusion.



The FCC

released the report at its monthly public meeting May 20, and the lack

of that conclusion drew the attention and criticism of commission

Republicans, who "concurred" in the report,

which is a step short of fulll-throated support.



Commissioner Meredith

Attwell Baker said that the marketplace was characterized by robust

wireless competition demonsrated by the report itself, so she saw no

reason why the FCC should depart from past precedent.

Ruth

Milkman, chief of the Wireless Bureau, said the report was focused on

presenting data rather than drawing any conclusions.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowsk, explaining why the report did not include that

competition conclusion, said that it did not "seek to reach an overly

simplistic conclusion about the overall level of

competition in this complex and dynamic ecosystem comprised of multiple

markets. He said the report complies with the congressional mandate of

assessing market conditions "by providing data on trends and competition

and choice over time." He said that approach

"fits best with the role of the FCC as as fact-based, data-driven

agency responsible for promoting competition and protecting consumers."

He said the

report shows both areas of "vibrant competition" and "of concern."



Asked if the

report would be used to justify regulations on the wireless industry,

the chairman said in some cases it could lead the FCC to do "absolutely

nothing," and in others to take "some smart

actions to spur competition." Genachowski

also said the report's data on an "explosion of mobile innovation"

supports the national broadband plan's efforts to accelerate wireless

broadband deployment and reclaim spectrum.

Responding

to the FCC vote to approve the report, Verizon senior VP Kathleen

Grillo agreed with Baker that "the facts and the record establish

conclusively that the wireless marketplace is 'effectively

competitive,' as the FCC has found in the previous six wireless

competition reports."



"For six

successive reports, the FCC has confirmed what is obvious to any

consumer who watches television, walks down a busy main street or reads a

newspaper-that the wireless market is intensely competitive,

with new choices in services, applications and devices available almost

weekly," said

Robert Quinn, AT&T senior VP of federal regulatory affairs. "That's

why it's so disappointing that this FCC seems reluctant to acknowledge

the market's success."