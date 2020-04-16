FCC Will Vote Some Items at April Teleconference Meeting
The FCC says it plans to vote on three of its agenda items during the April 23 public meeting teleconference.
For the March meeting, the first under the COVID-19 shelter-in-place regime, the FCC voted all the items before the conference call and their time--the meeting lasted less than 20 minutes--was spent mostly talking about the pandemic and how they and the industry were dealing with it.
By contrast, the FCC signaled that the first three items would be considered. Those are 1) a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on opening up the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi; 2) a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Order establishing a $9 billion 5G fund; and 3) a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking updating FCC orbital debris rules.
