FCC Will Turn Over More LightSquared Documents

The Federal Communications Commission will turn

over more documents related to its grant of a waiver to LightSquared for a

national wholesale wireless broadband network. The FCC is in the process of

rescinding that waiver over GPS interference issues.

"[T]he

FCC has indicated we can expect additional documents in the coming weeks,"

said an Energy & Commerce Committee staffer. The FCC has already turnedover some 13,000 pages.

Committee

Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and other top committee Republicans asked for the

documents back in February, saying there were many unanswered questions about

how the waiver was granted, including why the FCC's conditional waiver was

granted on delegated authority, without a full commission vote; why the FCC

provided only a 20 day comment/reply comment cycle on the waiver; why the

waiver also included a provision preventing Verizon and AT&T from being

LightSquared customers (the FCC was trying to promote price and service

competition to those largest carriers), when the FCC realized that there would

be GPS interference from LightSquared's terrestrial

broadcasts in its satellite spectrum allocation and more.

The

document request has wider implications. Sen Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) has a

hold on two nominees for open commission seats and has refused to lift it until

he gets access to FCC documents. The FCC would not give the documents to

Grassley because he is not the chair of a ranking committee, while Upton is. Upton has shared the first

round of documents with Grassley.

A

Grassley aide told B&C/Multi that

those 13,000 pages were all previously released to others under FOIA requests

and the hold stands until he gets more. A second FCC document drop at least

provides some hope that the hold might ultimately be lifted. Until then, said

the aide speaking on background, "There's nothing new here. Sen. Grassley

still wants to receive internal documents before lifting his hold on the

nominees."

Ajit

Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel are the Republican and Democratic nominees,

respectively, to the vacant seats that have left the FCC at only three

commissioners. Republican Meredith Attwell Baker exited to join Comcast last

spring, while Democrat Michael Copps retired at the end of December.

Both

Pai and Rosenworcel sailed through their nomination hearings with bipartisan

shout-outs and are expected to be confirmed by the full Senate when/if the hold

is lifted, which Grassley has signaled will only happen when he gets more

internal documents about how the FCC made the decision to grant the waiver.