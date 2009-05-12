FCC Will Outline Plans For Final Month Before DTV Transition

The FCC will outline plans for the final 30 days before the June 12 DTV transition date following its public meeting in Washington May 13.



Staffers from the FCC and the National Telecommuncations and Information Administration will talk about outreach in the run-up to date, when more than a thousand stations will pull the plug on analog.



In addition to the commissioner, FCC DTV Transition Director William Lake, Catherine Seidel, chief of the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB); Roger Goldblatt, Outreach Advisor for CGB; and Bernadette McGuire-Rivera, associate administrator of the NTIA who has been helping oversee its DTV-to-analog converter box coupon program, will all weigh in.



The FCC got $65 million from NTIA for DTV transition outreach and other DTV-related costs, and says it will need a million more for the fiscal year 2010.